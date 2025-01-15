Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the December 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BHFAN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,185. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

