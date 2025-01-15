Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Brookfield accounts for 2.5% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in Brookfield by 4,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield by 4,149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,263,000 after purchasing an additional 758,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,949,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,614,000 after purchasing an additional 750,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BN opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.73 and a beta of 1.56. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

BN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

