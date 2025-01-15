Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading 8.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 129,793 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 101,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$52.03 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28.

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

