Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ) Short Interest Up 58.3% in December

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CANQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CANQ traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08.

Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1688 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF

The Calamos Alternative Nasdaq & Bond ETF (CANQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed to provide convertible security-like exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index. The portfolio contains a mix of equity options and fixed income exposure to pursue favorable risk-adjusted returns CANQ was launched on Feb 13, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

