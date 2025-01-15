Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.18 and last traded at $48.91. 860,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,545,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.