Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,380 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,380 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 2.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $32,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,001.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 107,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,069,000 after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 125,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.11. 323,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,943. The firm has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total transaction of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $114,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,212.20. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,279 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

