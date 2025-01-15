Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the December 15th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,623,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Price Performance

CBGL traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,088,623. Cannabis Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Cannabis Global

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

