Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Upgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. HSBC currently has $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $184.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,374.17. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 115.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

