Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,592,000 after buying an additional 6,411,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,176,000 after buying an additional 1,604,822 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,506,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,741,000 after buying an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,307,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Craig Hallum began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Samsara Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.14 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $1,020,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 396,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,970,104.23. The trade was a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,786,191.74. The trade was a 16.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,652 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,851 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

