Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 6,827 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,479,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,847,000 after buying an additional 241,272 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

