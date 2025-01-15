Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 263,962 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

