CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 506.7% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

In other CB Financial Services news, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie sold 3,415 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $111,431.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,780.22. The trade was a 18.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark E. Fox sold 3,538 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $111,447.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,541. This trade represents a 23.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,703 shares of company stock valued at $247,995 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBFV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $142.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $33.72.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

