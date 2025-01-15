C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
CGPZF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.
C&C Group Company Profile
