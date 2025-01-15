C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

CGPZF traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. C&C Group has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

