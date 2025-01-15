Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.52 and last traded at $70.29. 1,158,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,350.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

