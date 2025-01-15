China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

China CITIC Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

China CITIC Bank (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. China CITIC Bank had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

China CITIC Bank Cuts Dividend

China CITIC Bank Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in segments, such as Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Market business. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

