Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

