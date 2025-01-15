Christopher Ray Aker Sells 38,547 Shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Stock

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Ray Aker sold 38,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $48,569.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,838.84. This represents a 41.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of RGLS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 283,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,120. The company has a market cap of $83.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.79.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
