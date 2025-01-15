CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) versus Genpact (NYSE:G) Critical Survey

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Genpact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -54.91% -359.31% -76.63% Genpact 14.22% 21.85% 10.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CISO Global and Genpact”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $54.63 million 0.25 -$80.23 million N/A N/A Genpact $4.66 billion 1.68 $631.26 million $3.64 12.17

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than CISO Global.

40.1% of CISO Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of CISO Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CISO Global and Genpact, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genpact 0 8 1 0 2.11

Genpact has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.46%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than CISO Global.

Risk and Volatility

CISO Global has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genpact has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genpact beats CISO Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. The company offers security managed services, including compliance, secured managed, and cyber defense operation services; culture education and enablement; tools and technology provisioning; data, privacy, regulations, and compliance monitoring; remote infrastructure administration; and antivirus and patch management services. It also provides cybersecurity professional services, such as incident response and digital forensics; security testing and training; cybersecurity consulting; compliance auditing; vulnerability assessment and penetration testing; and disaster recovery and data backup solutions. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims. The Consumer and Healthcare segment provides demand generation, sensing and planning, supply chain planning and management, pricing and trade promotion management, deduction recovery management, order management, and digital commerce; and end-to-end claim lifecycle management, from claims processing and adjudication to claims recovery and payment integrity, revenue cycle management, health equity analytics, and care services. The High Tech and Manufacturing segment offers industry-specific solutions for trust and safety, advertising sales support, customer and user experience, and customer care support; and direct and indirect procurement, logistics, field, aftermarket support, and engineering services. It also provides digital operation services; data-tech-Al services; finance and accounting services, such as accounts payable, invoice-to-cash, record to report, financial planning and analysis, and enterprise risk and compliance; CFO advisory services; supply chain, and sourcing and procurement services; sales and commercial, and marketing and experience services; and environmental, social and governance services. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

