Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 338,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:C opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

