Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Citigroup Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:C opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
