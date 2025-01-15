Clarus Wealth Advisors Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $171.49 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.