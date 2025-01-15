Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 44,169 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $41,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 137,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 279,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,132. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.46 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

