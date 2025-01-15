Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $17,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 428,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,378,287. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

