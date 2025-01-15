Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 251.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,208,397. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

