Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DVY traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.27. 38,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,291. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $112.42 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

