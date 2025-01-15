Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 176,979 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 260,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDX stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. 121,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,681. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.64.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

