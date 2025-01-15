CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 440,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 134,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price objective on shares of CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

