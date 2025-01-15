CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 440,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 159,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
CMC Metals Stock Down 20.0 %
Insider Activity
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.
CMC Metals Company Profile
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
Featured Articles
