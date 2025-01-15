CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 440,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 159,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 price target on CMC Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get CMC Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMB

CMC Metals Stock Down 20.0 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

CMC Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.