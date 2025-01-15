Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $28,900.00 billion for the quarter.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Colony Bankcorp stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The stock had a trading volume of 49,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.49.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
