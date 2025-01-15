Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 22,224 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. MasTec comprises 1.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.20% of MasTec worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 46.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. The trade was a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,023 shares of company stock worth $4,515,089. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

MasTec Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $150.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.35.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

