Comparing Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL)

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) and Monarch America (OTCMKTS:BTFL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exponent and Monarch America”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exponent $544.65 million 8.51 $100.34 million $2.07 44.09 Monarch America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exponent has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exponent 19.52% 27.73% 15.59% Monarch America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exponent and Monarch America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exponent 0 0 1 0 3.00 Monarch America 0 0 0 0 0.00

Exponent currently has a consensus price target of $120.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Exponent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exponent is more favorable than Monarch America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Exponent shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Exponent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Exponent beats Monarch America on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 technical disciplines to solve pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Monarch America

Monarch America, Inc., through its The Big Tomato, Inc. subsidiary, sells and distributes hydroponic lights and equipment to the indoor gardeners and commercial growers in Denver, Colorado and the surrounding communities. It offers grow lights and boxes, hydroponic systems, ballasts, bulbs, nutrients and additives, and other hydroponic and gardening items. The company also provides turnkey solutions, as well as management and consulting services to the legal and regulated marijuana industry. It serves customers through its online store; and a retail storefront and warehouse/commercial distribution center in Aurora, Colorado. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Westminster, Colorado.

