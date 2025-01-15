Comparing Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) and Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Galecto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A -81.57% -74.31% Galecto N/A -76.96% -66.59%

Risk and Volatility

Pasithea Therapeutics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galecto has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

23.9% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Galecto shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Galecto shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and Galecto”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 160.15 -$15.96 million N/A N/A Galecto N/A N/A -$38.35 million ($19.14) -0.25

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Galecto.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pasithea Therapeutics and Galecto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Galecto 0 0 1 0 3.00

Galecto has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.64%. Given Galecto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galecto is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

Summary

Galecto beats Pasithea Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pasithea Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in discovery, research, and development of treatments for central nervous system disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic mitogen-activated protein kinase, or MEK inhibitor for use in the treatment of a range of RASopathies, including neurofibromatosis type 1 oncology indications. The company intends to develop PAS-003, to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PAS-001, to treat schizophrenia. Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Galecto

(Get Free Report)

Galecto, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis. Galecto, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.