Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.180-11.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.5 billion-$9.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.7 billion. Concentrix also updated its FY25 guidance to $11.18-11.77 EPS.

CNXC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $106.10.

CNXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

