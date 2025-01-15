Corcel (LON:CRCL) Trading 14.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 7,183,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 6,893,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Corcel Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14.

Corcel Company Profile

Corcel PLC is an upstream oil and gas development company with residual interests in battery metals. Its diversified portfolio includes projects in the onshore Kwanza Basin in Angola, legacy battery metal interests such as rare earth element appraisal in Western Australia, and an option to acquire gas production onshore Brazil.

