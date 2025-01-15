Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 91.20 ($1.11), with a volume of 780220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.10).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.34 million, a P/E ratio of 912.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.64.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cordiant Digital Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

