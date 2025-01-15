Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 438.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bom Kim sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,940,000. This represents a 88.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc acquired 687,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $16,559,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,726,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,652,265.84. This represents a 1.32 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

