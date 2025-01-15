Cox Capital Mgt LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 2.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FI opened at $204.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $223.23.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.17.

In related news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

