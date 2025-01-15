Critical Analysis: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) & Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Stoke Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stoke Therapeutics and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stoke Therapeutics 0 1 8 1 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.29, indicating a potential upside of 145.23%. Given Stoke Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stoke Therapeutics is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Inhibitor Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stoke Therapeutics $16.74 million 27.46 -$104.70 million ($2.10) -4.13 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.03 million ($0.01) -6.70

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stoke Therapeutics. Inhibitor Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stoke Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stoke Therapeutics and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stoke Therapeutics -629.90% -54.45% -40.77% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A -70.65% -40.64%

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels. Its lead clinical candidate is STK-002, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company also develops STK-001, which is in phase I/II clinical trial to treat Dravet syndrome; and programs focused on multiple targets, including haploinsufficiency diseases of the central nervous system and eye. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel RNA-based medicines for the treatment of severe and rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases of the central nervous system. The company was formerly known as ASOthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2016. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. It has license agreement with Johns Hopkins University. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Mayne Pharma Ventures Pty Ltd.

