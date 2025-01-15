Critical Contrast: FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) versus Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) and FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and FIH Mobile”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $15.55 billion 0.48 $48.00 million $1.08 13.59 FIH Mobile $6.45 billion 0.11 -$120.68 million N/A N/A

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than FIH Mobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 3.89% 9.32% 4.36% FIH Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Yara International ASA and FIH Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. FIH Mobile pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Yara International ASA pays out 14.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIH Mobile has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Yara International ASA and FIH Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 FIH Mobile 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Yara International ASA beats FIH Mobile on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers. It also offers digital solutions, such as variable rate application solutions; N-Sensor, a tractor-mounted hardware; N-Tester, a handheld nitrogen measurement tool; YaraFX Insight, an agricultural API; and Atfarm, a digital toolbox for farmer. The company sells its products under YaraBela, YaraMila, YaraLiva, YaraVita, YaraRega, YaraTera, YaraSuna, and YaraVera and brands. Yara International ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About FIH Mobile

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities. The company was formerly known as Foxconn International Holdings Limited and changed its name to FIH Mobile Limited in May 2013. FIH Mobile Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. FIH Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of Foxconn (Far East) Limited.

