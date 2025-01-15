Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.00. 30,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 102,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Critical Metals Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.