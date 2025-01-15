Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $8.00. 30,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 102,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
About Critical Metals
Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.
