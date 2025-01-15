Critical Survey: Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD)

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD – Get Free Report) and Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and Guardian Pharmacy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -44.27% -59.80% -38.20% Guardian Pharmacy Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Progressive Care and Guardian Pharmacy Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $49.73 million 0.26 -$19.42 million ($3.47) -0.61 Guardian Pharmacy Services $1.17 billion 1.10 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Guardian Pharmacy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Progressive Care.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Progressive Care and Guardian Pharmacy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 0.00 Guardian Pharmacy Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guardian Pharmacy Services has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Guardian Pharmacy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardian Pharmacy Services is more favorable than Progressive Care.

Summary

Guardian Pharmacy Services beats Progressive Care on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc. operates as a healthcare services and technology company in south Florida. The company provides prescription pharmaceuticals; COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations; compounded medications; tele-pharmacy services; anti-retroviral medications; medication therapy management; and medication adherence packaging and contracted pharmacy services. It also supplies various prescription medications to long term care facilities. In addition, the company offers computerized maintenance of patient prescription histories; third party billing; and consultant pharmacist services consisting of evaluation of monthly patient drug therapy and monitoring the institution's drug distribution system, as well as data management and reporting services to support health care organizations. Progressive Care, Inc. is based in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Progressive Care, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NextPlat Corp.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc., a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

