CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $361.28 and last traded at $358.89. Approximately 702,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,527,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.83 and a 200-day moving average of $312.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock valued at $37,515,473. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

