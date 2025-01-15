CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 1,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.5 %

CSWI stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.83 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSW Industrials by 71.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,486,000 after buying an additional 255,849 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,140,000 after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,589,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2,006.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,882 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.