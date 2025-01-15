CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) SVP Luke Alverson Sells 1,522 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $545,119.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,473.44. This represents a 8.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Luke Alverson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of CSW Industrials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40.
CSW Industrials Stock Up 2.5 %
CSWI stock traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,713. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.83 and a 52 week high of $436.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.81.
Several analysts have recently commented on CSWI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.67.
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
