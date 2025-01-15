CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

