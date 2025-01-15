CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.87 and traded as low as C$14.11. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.26, with a volume of 119,610 shares traded.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$16.25 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties located primarily in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 370 properties totalling more than 30 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net lease single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

