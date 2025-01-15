D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) Major Shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public Sells 7,278,688 Shares of Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $29,624,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,100,000. The trade was a 19.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Sector Pension Investme Public also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 10th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 2,778,564 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $17,060,382.96.
- On Friday, December 20th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 12th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 8,437,593 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $35,522,266.53.
- On Tuesday, December 10th, Sector Pension Investme Public sold 643,866 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total value of $3,135,627.42.
D-Wave Quantum Trading Up 24.0 %
NYSE QBTS opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 839,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645,039 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $265,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
