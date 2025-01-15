Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $214.52 and last traded at $214.52. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.99.
Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Down 2.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.08 and its 200 day moving average is $201.32.
About Dassault Aviation société anonyme
Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.
