Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTSTW) Trading Down 10% – What’s Next?

Shares of Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTSTW – Get Free Report) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Data Storage Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

