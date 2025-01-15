David J Yvars Group Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 8.3% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $62,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $505.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.92 and a 52 week high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

