Define Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 181,442 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Define Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 181,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 6.0% of Define Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.